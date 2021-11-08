checkAd

SPI Energy Reports Net Sales Up 41% Year-Over-Year to $79.4 million in First Half of 2021

Shareholders' equity increased to $47.6 million as of June 30, 2021

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights:

  • Revenue increased to $79.4 million, up 41% over the $56.4 million generated in first half of 2020
  • Gross profit increased to $7.4 million, up 134% over gross profit of $3.1 million in the first half of 2020
  • Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2021, totaled $22.8 million
  • Shareholders' equity increased to $47.6 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $45.3 million on December 31, 2020

"Our team continues to perform extremely well across all of our business lines," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "We are still in the early days of multiple significant market opportunities and believe we are in a great position to accelerate growth as we continue to expand our solar operations and scale our EV production across a growing line of innovative solutions."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, electric scooters, and other EV products.

