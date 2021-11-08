PJSC Mechel : Mechel Supplies Rolled Steel for Moscow Metro

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR, NYSE:MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports supplying approximately 22,000 tonnes of rails and other steel rolls for construction of Moscow …

Moscow is preparing to launch simultaneously 10 stations of the Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line's western, south-western and southern parts - Terekhovo, Kuntsevskaya, Davydkovo, Aminyevskaya, Michurinsky Prospect, Prospect Vernadskogo, Novatorskaya, Vorontsovskaya, Zyuzino and Kakhovskaya. Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line is the biggest project in the history of Moscow's subway construction. It will be 70 kilometers long and link city areas, radial lines and railroads. The line will have a total of 31 stations, 19 of which will have interchanges with other subway lines, Moscow Central Ring or suburban trains.

Several Mechel Group enterprises produced the supplied steel. Most of the supplies (rails, rebar, flats and beams) came from Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's mills. More than 7,000 tonnes of rails were used to make 28 kilometers of rail lines between the new stations. Subway constructors also received Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant's B500C rebar, hardware and mesh and Izhstal's strip. Cold-deformed rebar B500C is used to make liner plates for subway tunnels.

Once completed, Bolshaya Koltsevaya will become the world's longest subway ring line, 13 kilometers longer than the current leader - Beijing subway's second ring line.

Over the past five years, Mechel supplied approximately 35,000 tonnes of rolled steel products and 85,000 tonnes of rails for construction of Moscow Metro. The company plans to continue supplies for construction of other stations of Bolshaya Koltsevaya Line.

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

