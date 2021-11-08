Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 08.11.2021, 10:16 | | 32 0 | 0 08.11.2021, 10:16 | (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 4.5% after buying Atos Medical at what analysts said was an attractive price.Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy, for EUR 2,155 millionThis is a good acquisition for Coloplast, … (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 4.5% after buying Atos Medical at what analysts said was an attractive price.Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy, for EUR 2,155 millionThis is a good acquisition for Coloplast, … (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 4.5% after buying Atos Medical at what analysts said was an attractive price.

Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy, for EUR 2,155 million

This is a good acquisition for Coloplast, event though it was unexpected, and the price is attractive, Carnegie analysts said

Atos operates in a structurally growing market, which provides it with strong long-term growth opportunities and is a great strategic fit for Coloplast in the chronic care market, SEB said

Coloplast is holding a conference call on the transaction at 11:00 CET



