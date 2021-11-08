Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 4.5% after buying Atos Medical at what analysts said was an attractive price.
- Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy, for EUR 2,155 million
- This is a good acquisition for Coloplast, event though it was unexpected, and the price is attractive, Carnegie analysts said
- Atos operates in a structurally growing market, which provides it with strong long-term growth opportunities and is a great strategic fit for Coloplast in the chronic care market, SEB said
- Coloplast is holding a conference call on the transaction at 11:00 CET
