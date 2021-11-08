Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to the Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Andy Cole as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.Mr. Cole's prominent roles within …

Mr. Cole's prominent roles within the mining industry include executive director and management positions at some of the most renowned mining corporations in the world, such as:

(NYSE Listed), the second largest mining company in the world, where he accumulated 20 years of experience at its largest core asset, the Goldstrike Mine (now part of Nevada Gold Mines LLC's Carlin Mine, a joint venture with Newmont Corporation ), in several operational capacities before being promoted to General Manager of the Goldstrike complex, and going on to serve as Executive Director, U.S.A. of Barrick Gold Corporation. Donlin Gold LLC , a 50/50 joint venture between Barrick and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE Listed), where he acted as General Manager of the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska 3 , which has Proven & Probable Reserves of 33.9 million ounces of gold and is estimated to produce over one million ounces of gold per year on average once operational. 4



"With my experience in Nevada at nearly every operational level of Barrick Gold, particularly at their flagship asset, the Goldstrike complex, I believe my contributions will have a meaningful impact for Element79 Gold and its shareholders," commented Mr. Cole. "I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors to help drive the development of Maverick Springs and the Battle Mountain Portfolio."

Mr. Cole completed his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Nevada, Reno, and his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Materials Engineering at the University of Arizona. He brings with him over 34 years of experience in mine development, process operations, and production from working on and managing major North American gold mines and projects.5

"Yet another show of support by yet another mining veteran further confirms that we are on the right path with Element79 Gold," remarked James Tworek, President and CEO of the Company. "We are confident in the value that Mr. Cole's wealth of experience can add to the Company; in particular, his decades of experience at every level of the very same distinguished mining territories that will be key to Element79 Gold's growing portfolio."