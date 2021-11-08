checkAd

Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to the Board

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 11:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Andy Cole as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.Mr. Cole's prominent roles within …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Andy Cole as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Cole's prominent roles within the mining industry include executive director and management positions at some of the most renowned mining corporations in the world, such as:

  • Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE Listed), the second largest mining company in the world, where he accumulated 20 years of experience at its largest core asset,1 the Goldstrike Mine (now part of Nevada Gold Mines LLC's Carlin Mine, a joint venture with Newmont Corporation2), in several operational capacities before being promoted to General Manager of the Goldstrike complex, and going on to serve as Executive Director, U.S.A. of Barrick Gold Corporation.3
  • Donlin Gold LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Barrick and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE Listed), where he acted as General Manager of the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska3, which has Proven & Probable Reserves of 33.9 million ounces of gold and is estimated to produce over one million ounces of gold per year on average once operational.4
  • i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX Listed), where he is retained as Senior Metallurgical and Processing Advisor to the Operating Team, working to advance its portfolio of projects and assess opportunities to grow its future production profile.1

"With my experience in Nevada at nearly every operational level of Barrick Gold, particularly at their flagship asset, the Goldstrike complex, I believe my contributions will have a meaningful impact for Element79 Gold and its shareholders," commented Mr. Cole. "I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors to help drive the development of Maverick Springs and the Battle Mountain Portfolio."

Mr. Cole completed his Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Nevada, Reno, and his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Materials Engineering at the University of Arizona. He brings with him over 34 years of experience in mine development, process operations, and production from working on and managing major North American gold mines and projects.5

"Yet another show of support by yet another mining veteran further confirms that we are on the right path with Element79 Gold," remarked James Tworek, President and CEO of the Company. "We are confident in the value that Mr. Cole's wealth of experience can add to the Company; in particular, his decades of experience at every level of the very same distinguished mining territories that will be key to Element79 Gold's growing portfolio."

Seite 1 von 4
Element79 Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to the Board VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Andy Cole as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.Mr. Cole's prominent roles within …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
SPI Energy Reports Net Sales Up 41% Year-Over-Year to $79.4 million in First Half of 2021
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Supplies Rolled Steel for Moscow Metro
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Link Global Technologies Completes the Purchase of Clean Carbon Equity
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.10.21Element79 Gold Announces New Drill Program at Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
20.10.21Element79 Gold Welcomes Barrick Gold Alumnus and Experienced Mining Executive as Chief Operating Officer
Accesswire | Analysen