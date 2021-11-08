First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen Limited (UK) will be guest speaker at Invest Africa's roundtable discussion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held from October 31 st thru to November 12 th , 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Mr. Wrigley is also a VIP guest at the reception to be held by the Department of International Trade (UK) and Formula E to be hosted at the summit in Glasgow.
Ambitious emissions reduction targets for 2030 have been set to achieve the goal of reaching net zero by the middle of the century. Fuel Cell (FC) and hydrogen propulsion are key enablers to support this net-zero future. The partnership between Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard"), AVL Powertrain UK ("AVL") and First Hydrogen will work together in this partnership for zero-tailpipe emission technology going forward.
The project will develop and build two hydrogen fuel cell powered light commercial demonstrator vans for First Hydrogen that will be road legal and utilized to showcase the capabilities of fuel cell technology in its light commercial vehicles under development. This will provide First Hydrogen with a design and technology platform for future commercialisation.
Work has already started at AVL's Engineering Centre Basildon UK , for delivery in Q3 of 2022. The vehicles will be equipped with the latest generation Ballard FCgen(R)-LCS fuel cell, giving the vehicles a range of more than 500 kilometres.
First Hydrogen has selected AVL because of its established expertise, collaborations, and knowhow. AVL is a strong partner for First Hydrogen in its strategy for hydrogen powered Fuel cell vehicle development. Some 25 UK based engineers in AVL will execute:
- FCS system specification, design, supplier selection and virtual integration. Including system matching (FC stack, compressor and battery).
- Balance of plant specification (BoP) and high-pressure hydrogen system specification,
- FCS calibration optimisation on test bed and in-vehicle
- Full vehicle packaging design and physical integration including vehicle commissioning
- Control module SW + HW development for fuel cell control unit, tank control unit, vehicle control unit.
- AVL Drive assessment for performance baseline, NVH / drivability
Drawing on additional support of 500 fuel cell experts globally, across three purpose-built fuel cell technical centres.
