checkAd

First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 11:50  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen Limited (UK) will be guest speaker at Invest Africa's roundtable discussion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held from October 31 st thru to November 12 th , 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Mr. Wrigley is also a VIP guest at the reception to be held by the Department of International Trade (UK) and Formula E to be hosted at the summit in Glasgow.

Ambitious emissions reduction targets for 2030 have been set to achieve the goal of reaching net zero by the middle of the century. Fuel Cell (FC) and hydrogen propulsion are key enablers to support this net-zero future. The partnership between Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard"), AVL Powertrain UK ("AVL") and First Hydrogen will work together in this partnership for zero-tailpipe emission technology going forward.

The project will develop and build two hydrogen fuel cell powered light commercial demonstrator vans for First Hydrogen that will be road legal and utilized to showcase the capabilities of fuel cell technology in its light commercial vehicles under development. This will provide First Hydrogen with a design and technology platform for future commercialisation.

Work has already started at AVL's Engineering Centre Basildon UK , for delivery in Q3 of 2022. The vehicles will be equipped with the latest generation Ballard FCgen(R)-LCS fuel cell, giving the vehicles a range of more than 500 kilometres.

First Hydrogen has selected AVL because of its established expertise, collaborations, and knowhow. AVL is a strong partner for First Hydrogen in its strategy for hydrogen powered Fuel cell vehicle development. Some 25 UK based engineers in AVL will execute:

  • FCS system specification, design, supplier selection and virtual integration. Including system matching (FC stack, compressor and battery).
  • Balance of plant specification (BoP) and high-pressure hydrogen system specification,
  • FCS calibration optimisation on test bed and in-vehicle
  • Full vehicle packaging design and physical integration including vehicle commissioning
  • Control module SW + HW development for fuel cell control unit, tank control unit, vehicle control unit.
  • AVL Drive assessment for performance baseline, NVH / drivability

Drawing on additional support of 500 fuel cell experts globally, across three purpose-built fuel cell technical centres.

Seite 1 von 5
First Hydrogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
SPI Energy Reports Net Sales Up 41% Year-Over-Year to $79.4 million in First Half of 2021
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Supplies Rolled Steel for Moscow Metro
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:33 UhrWrigley von First Hydrogen spricht auf der UN-Klimakonferenz COP26
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.11.21Brennstoffzellen: First Hydrogen, Nel, PlugPower, Ballard – Glasgow, UN-Klimakonferenz erhöht Schlagzahl
inv3st.de | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
21.10.21Innovation News Network berichtet: First Hydrogen schließt die Konstruktion eines leichten kommerziellen Demonstrationsfahrzeugs ab
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
18.10.21First Hydrogen baut zwei leichte Nutzfahrzeuge mit Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellenantrieb zu Demonstrationszwecken
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen