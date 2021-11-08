First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / First Hydrogen Corp. (" FIRST HYDROGEN " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FHYD) (OTC PINK:FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen Limited (UK) will be guest speaker at Invest Africa's roundtable discussion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held from October 31 st thru to November 12 th , 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Mr. Wrigley is also a VIP guest at the reception to be held by the Department of International Trade (UK) and Formula E to be hosted at the summit in Glasgow. Ambitious emissions reduction targets for 2030 have been set to achieve the goal of reaching net zero by the middle of the century. Fuel Cell (FC) and hydrogen propulsion are key enablers to support this net-zero future. The partnership between Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard"), AVL Powertrain UK ("AVL") and First Hydrogen will work together in this partnership for zero-tailpipe emission technology going forward.