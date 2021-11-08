checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the …

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results.

To access the live webcast, please use the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2214/43640

To participate in the call by phone, dial (844) 407-9500 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial (862) 298-0850.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Thursday, November 25, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and using replay passcode 434640. International callers should dial (919) 882-2331and use replay passcode 43640.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671521/Envirotech-Vehicles-to-Host-Conferen ...

Envirotech Vehicles Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Envirotech Vehicles to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
SPI Energy Reports Net Sales Up 41% Year-Over-Year to $79.4 million in First Half of 2021
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Supplies Rolled Steel for Moscow Metro
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Envirotech Vehicles Delivers One Vehicle To Electric Junk and Hauling, LLC
Accesswire | Analysen
01.11.21Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Two Vehicles to Shine Solar, LLC
Accesswire | Analysen
29.10.21Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Vehicle to New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Voucher Recipient
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Four Vehicles to Basin Upfitting
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Additional Voucher Purchase for One Envirotech Vehicle Valued at $97,750
Accesswire | Analysen