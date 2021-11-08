NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health Clinics for Interventional Psychiatry Treatments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, today announced a strategic alliance with SRx Health …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ( CSE:NEON )( OTCQB:NMDBF )( FRA:6UF ) (" NeonMind '' or the " Company "), an integrated drug development and wellness company, today announced a strategic alliance with SRx Health Solutions (" SRx "), a leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment provider, to establish and operate a network of NeonMind-branded specialty clinics to deliver evidence-backed innovative treatments for a variety of mental health needs. NeonMind will leverage SRx's nationwide network of over 70 clinics, as well as its operational capabilities, to bring NeonMind's unique treatment protocols to underserved populations in Canada. The Company expects to select and announce its first clinic location within the SRx network by the end of this calendar year, with a launch in 2022.

Over the past 11 years, SRx has been a trusted service provider in the delivery of specialty patient healthcare across Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, NeonMind and SRx will collaborate to prioritize specialty mental health clinic locations within SRx's countrywide network of clinics. The alliance enables NeonMind to focus on programmatic design and delivery. Available treatment options will include psychedelic modalities and other newer treatments for mental health. Following the first clinic opening, the Company expects to launch additional clinic locations throughout the course of 2022, continuing to expand locations and services in 2023 and beyond.

"We are proud to partner with SRx as we build out our specialty clinics division," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "Establishing these specialty clinics is part of our multi-pronged strategy to bring the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics to patients in need, whether through our specialty clinics for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders or with NeonMind's novel obesity treatments currently in development. SRx's extensive clinic infrastructure and best-in-class operations will allow us to quickly build out our specialty clinics in a capital-sparring manner to offer patients these innovative treatments in a traditional clinical setting."