Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 Autor: Accesswire | 08.11.2021, 12:30 | | 41 0 | 0 08.11.2021, 12:30 | TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced financial results for the Third quarter ("Q3 2021") ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless … TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced financial results for the Third quarter ("Q3 2021") ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless … TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced financial results for the Third quarter ("Q3 2021") ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed. Q3 2021 Financial Highlights Revenue for Q3 2021 decreased 6% to $40.7 million, compared with $43.5 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to a reduction in the average realized gold price of $1,753/oz. in Q3 2021 as compared to $1,896/oz. for Q3 2020.

Operating production costs of $19.4 million in Q3 2021 as compared to $14.1M in Q3 2020. The increase in operating cost is primarily due to local inflationary pressure on wages, mining materials and plant consumables, higher tonnes processed and higher secondary development.

Cash operating costs increased 36% to $833 per ounce of gold sold as a result of reduced ounces sold and increased production costs, while All-in Sustaining Costs increased to $1,184 per ounce of gold sold for Q3 2021, compared to $614 and $1,011 respectively per ounce of gold sold for the same period in 2020.

Net income for Q3 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $16.5 million in Q3 2020. Major differences were a $2.7 million decline in revenue, $5.3 million increase in operating cost due to production costs increasing, and a $1.9 million increase in depreciation, offset by a foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million, income tax expense reduction of $2 million, and a decrease of $0.9 million in operating expenses.

Free cash flow was $9.8 million for Q3 2021 based on operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, compared to $14.9 million in Q3 2020. Free cash flow was $423 per ounce sold in Q3 2021 compared to $651 per ounce sold in Q3 2020. Cash Position and Working Capital As of September 30, 2021, with cash of $38.1 million compared to $34.4 million on June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, working capital was $33 million, compared to $29 million as at December 31, 2020, which includes $3 million in short term loans from Brazilian banks.

A $3.7M net increase in cash represents (i) $16.4M in cash generated from operating activities, offset by (ii) $10.4M used in investing activities, and (iii) $2.3M cash used in financing activities for dividend payment. Q3 2021 Quarterly Dividend Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6





