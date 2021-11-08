checkAd

Enzolytics, Inc. Announces Program for Creation of Multiple Monoclonal Antibodies for Veterinary Application Utilizing Hybridoma and Phage Display Technology

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) has announced a coherent protocol that it is executing to meet the Company's objective of producing monoclonal antibodies for veterinary application utilizing Hybridoma and Phage Display Technologies.

The Company's defined protocol includes:

  • Application of computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence - A.I.) to curate (analyze) the amino acid sequences of targeted viruses to identify the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites (epitopes) on targeted viruses. Enzolytics has accomplished this goal for HIV, the Coronavirus, HTLV-1, as well as for H10N3, Influenza A, and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola, Small-Pox, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses, Feline Leukemia Virus, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus, Feline Immunodeficiency virus, Small Ruminant Lentivirus, and Koala retrovirus.
    • The new protocol includes implementing A.I. analysis of existing viruses (or mutants thereof) and on any new virus immediately upon its emergence anywhere in the world.
  • The A.I. analysis identifies the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites on the subject virus. It provides for the production of multiple monoclonal antibodies, each targeting an immutable epitope for administering combination therapy.
  • Creation of cell lines to produce monoclonal antibodies targeting each identified conserved virus site (epitope). In this step, multiple broadly neutralizing antibodies are being produced targeting multiple conserved, immutable epitopes on the targeted virus.
  • The Company utilizes both the Hybridoma Technology and the Phage Display for producing Monoclonal Antibodies for veterinary use.

Enzolytics utilizes Hybridoma Technology by creating hybrid cell lines called "hybridomas" by combining a specific antibody-producing lymphocyte B cell with a myeloma cell that can grow in tissue culture. Hybridoma produces antibodies that have single specificity to the conserved epitopes identified by Artificial Intelligence.

