Graycliff Exploration Intersects High-Grade Interval in Hole 21 of 19.38 g/t Gold over 4.20 Metres at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The final results are from the 2,200-metre Phase Two program that focused on defining the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago.

Drill Holes J-21-21 intersected a mineralized interval of 19.38 g/t gold ("Au") over 4.20 metres, including 13.10 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 112.00 g/t over 0.60 metres. Significant intervals for holes J-18-21 to J-21-21 are detailed below: