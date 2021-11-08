Fiskars Jumps 4.7% After Issuing Ambitious Long-Term Targets Autor: PLX AI | 08.11.2021, 13:07 | | 0 | 0 08.11.2021, 13:07 | (PLX AI) – Fiskars shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued new targets that show further margin upside than the market expected, analysts said.Fiskars now expects to reach a comparable EBIT margin of 15% by end of 2025, with annual FX-neutral … (PLX AI) – Fiskars shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued new targets that show further margin upside than the market expected, analysts said.Fiskars now expects to reach a comparable EBIT margin of 15% by end of 2025, with annual FX-neutral … (PLX AI) – Fiskars shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued new targets that show further margin upside than the market expected, analysts said.

Fiskars now expects to reach a comparable EBIT margin of 15% by end of 2025, with annual FX-neutral organic sales growth of 5%

If these targets are met, it would mean 34% upside to EBIT estimates in 2025, said SEB, which currently forecasts a 1% organic growth per year, with a comparable EBIT margin of 13%

The higher profitability target reflects the impact from two large efficiency programs that will be completed soon, as well as a more ambitious top-line potential, Carnegie analysts said



