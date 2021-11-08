checkAd

Fiskars Jumps 4.7% After Issuing Ambitious Long-Term Targets

Autor: PLX AI
08.11.2021, 13:07  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fiskars shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued new targets that show further margin upside than the market expected, analysts said.Fiskars now expects to reach a comparable EBIT margin of 15% by end of 2025, with annual FX-neutral …

  • (PLX AI) – Fiskars shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued new targets that show further margin upside than the market expected, analysts said.
  • Fiskars now expects to reach a comparable EBIT margin of 15% by end of 2025, with annual FX-neutral organic sales growth of 5%
  • If these targets are met, it would mean 34% upside to EBIT estimates in 2025, said SEB, which currently forecasts a 1% organic growth per year, with a comparable EBIT margin of 13%
  • The higher profitability target reflects the impact from two large efficiency programs that will be completed soon, as well as a more ambitious top-line potential, Carnegie analysts said


Fiskars Abp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiskars Jumps 4.7% After Issuing Ambitious Long-Term Targets (PLX AI) – Fiskars shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued new targets that show further margin upside than the market expected, analysts said.Fiskars now expects to reach a comparable EBIT margin of 15% by end of 2025, with annual FX-neutral …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Aker Solutions Gets Australia Contract for NOK 200-700 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Andritz Gets Order for 50 MW PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler in Japan
AstraZeneca Resumed with Buy at Nordea
Fiskars Targets Long-Term Comparable EBIT Margin of About 15%
Spar Nord Price Target Raised to DKK 95 from DKK 91 at Handelsbanken
Henkel Q3 Revenue in Line; Cuts EBIT Margin Outlook
Alm. Brand Publishes Prospectus for DKK 10.47 Billion Rights Issue
Ambu Short Position Increased By BlackRock Investment Management
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Erste Group 9-Month Net Income EUR 1,451 Million; Sees Loan Growth in Mid-High Single Digits
Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield
Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Siemens Gamesa FY Revenue Just Under Consensus; Sees 2-7% Decline Next Year
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:02 UhrFiskars Targets Long-Term Comparable EBIT Margin of About 15%
PLX AI | Analysen
29.10.21Fiskars Q3 Comparable EBITA EUR 38 Million vs. Estimate EUR 27 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
27.10.21Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected
PLX AI | Analysen
13.10.21Fiskars Raises Outlook After Q3 Sales, Profit Beat Estimates
PLX AI | Analysen