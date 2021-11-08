checkAd

Oxbridge Re Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 12, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021   

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Friday November 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter and nine months …

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Friday November 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re's management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com.

Date: Friday November 12, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Listen-only toll-free number: 888-506-0062
Listen-only international number: 973-528-0011

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Issuer Direct at 919-481-4000 or webcast@issuerdirect.com.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge's website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until December 12, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay passcode: 43631

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively.

Company Contact:
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
345-749-7570
jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671594/Oxbridge-Re-Announce-2021-Third-Quar ...

