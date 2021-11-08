Oncology Pharma Reveals Plans for Development of Lead Cancer Drug Candidate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to provide some insight into the progress of its co-development project with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of a lead cancer …

The primary goal of the co-development project is for developing an improved formulation of the cancer drug dactinomycin. Dactinomycin, also known as actinomycin D, is an existing chemotherapy drug used to treat numerous types of cancer, including rare childhood cancers like Ewing's sarcoma and Wilms tumors. Incorporating cytotoxic drugs like dactinomycin into NanoSmart's nanoparticle delivery system can potentially provide safer toxicity profiles and improve accumulation of the drug at tumors sites compared to the free drug alone. Incorporating the drug into NanoSmart's tumor-targeting nanoparticle delivery system has the potential to result in a safer, more effective and more stable lead drug candidate.

Oncology Pharma recently licensed rights to the novel formulation. Development plans have since been established and agreed upon to advance the improved drug formulation toward eventual submission of an Investigation New Drug (IND) application to the US FDA. The plans include early formulation work, physical/chemical and in-vivo characterization of the formulation, determination of stability, pharmacokentics and toxicity. Parties The teams are currently working to implement the first phase of the development plans with the goal of establishing the feasibility of the novel dactinomycin formulation. Successful completion of this phase of the project will is intended to unlock additional pre-clinical work and enable exploration of additional formulations for future drug development.

Oncology Pharma looks forward to verifying the lead drug candidate's feasibility and continuing to support drug development efforts.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to enable targeted drug delivery of existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.