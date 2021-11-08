checkAd

RWE Invests in 44 MW French Wind Farm with Nordex Turbines

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – RWE invests in 44 MW Les Nouvions onshore wind farm in France. Construction is expected to start in the beginning of 2022 and the project team has planned to fully commission the project in 2023Once completed, the wind farm will have …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE invests in 44 MW Les Nouvions onshore wind farm in France.
  • Construction is expected to start in the beginning of 2022 and the project team has planned to fully commission the project in 2023
  • Once completed, the wind farm will have eleven Nordex turbines (type N149 / 3960 TS 105)
Wertpapier


