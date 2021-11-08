checkAd

Silver X Upgrades US Listing to OTCQB

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF)(FSE:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF)(FSE:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "WRPSF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AGX." In addition to the TSX Venture and OTCQB listing, the Company continues to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "WPZ."

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"Trading on the OTCQB is an important development for the Company as it allows us to reach a much larger audience," said José Garcia, CEO. The U.S. market is an important pool of millions of investors that now have easier access to become shareholders and participate in our upside. Our ability to introduce the Company to more people during this time of heightened investor awareness is a critical part of our growth strategy," continued Mr. Garcia.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M García
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Silver X Mining Corp.
+ 1 (604) 358-1382 | j.garcia@silverx-mining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671498/Silver-X-Upgrades-US-Listing-to-OTCQ ...

