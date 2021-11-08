checkAd

Black Tusk Resources INC. Initiates Airborne Magnetometer Survey On the Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Val-D'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to announce that they have contracted Geophysique TMC to fly drone magnetometer surveys over their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Black Tusk's MoGold gold project and PG Highway PGE project are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. The magnetometer survey will utilize Vision 4K unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV-drone) technology with a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer to obtain magnetic data over the a number of target areas on the two properties. The design is for coverage at 50 metre line spacing. The survey is expected to be underway later this week.

As reported in previous Black Tusk news releases, the MoGold claims cover the historic Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. The Boily- Bérubé is described as being located on the western contact of the La Corne batholith. The showing consists of a massive vein of cherty quartz containing fine grains of pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. The veins trend along the western contact of a quartz porphyry intrusion highly mineralized with very fine-grained pyrite. Historic drilling on the MoGold returned a highest gold value of 0.173 grams per tonne was from drill hole FIE-15-02 from 126.5 to 127 metres downhole depth. Strong correlation of elevated gold with silver, copper and zinc is apparent from these results. Also, bismuth has correlation with elevated gold, silver, and copper. The highest molybdenum value of 5800 ppm occurs in hole F71-1 from 130.14 to 131.06 metres downhole depth. The property is being further explored for Intrusion Related gold mineralization. The TMC magnetometer survey is intended to provide more detail to assist in mapping intrusive rocks that may be related to mineralization.

Previous news releases by Black Tusk describe the PG Highway historic diamond drilling that returned up to 9.6 metres intercepts of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks. These intercepts were historically sampled for limited elements, primarily tested for gold. The Black Tusk team intends to further evaluate these massive sulphide intercepts for other elements, including Platinum Group Elements (PGE). The TMC magnetometer survey is designed to provide greater detail in the area of potential massive sulphide mineralization

The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc



Wertpapier


Black Tusk Resources INC. Initiates Airborne Magnetometer Survey On the Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Val-D'Or, Quebec VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to announce that they have contracted Geophysique TMC to fly drone magnetometer surveys over …

