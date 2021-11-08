Registration for Latin America's Largest Independent Games Festival, Brazil’s Independent Game (BIG) Festival 2022 is Now Open

The 10th Edition of BIG Festival Will Return to São Paulo Next Year - In-Person and OnlineSÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Registration for the tenth edition of Brazil's Independent Game (BIG) Festival is open today! As the …

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Registration for the tenth edition of Brazil's Independent Game (BIG) Festival is open today! As the largest independent game festival in Latin America, BIG Festival celebrates the industry as a whole, through informative and entertaining panels, and opportunities to make connections with people and businesses from across the globe. The event will take place from July 5 to July 10, 2022, with registration closing on February 28, 2022.

Foto: Accesswire

With support from Brazil Games (the Brazilian Games Export Program), a partnership between Abragames - Brazilian Games Companies Association and Apex-Brasil - Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, BIG Festival is a fundamental business hub for video game professionals across the globe, through its lectures, networking events, and digital and face-to-face meetings. It is a golden opportunity for developers, not just in Brazil, but globally, to meet with major players who view BIG as an opportunity to see Brazil's video games industry up close.

Independent video game creators, developers, and publishers the world over are invited to join in the festivities, which will take place both online and in-person at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo. BIG Festival is proud to accept games of any genre, on any platform. Commercially released games are welcome, provided they have been available for no more than two years prior to the festival start date. Participants can register for free online before the February 28 deadline by visiting https://www.bigfestival.com.br/take-part.html.

"After the massive success of this year's festival, we are excited to deliver an even bigger event next year," said Gustavo Steinberg, director of BIG Festival. "By offering a hybrid online-offline model, we hope that more studios and publishers will be encouraged to participate in next year's BIG Festival."

Despite the shift to an online format, BIG Festival 2021 achieved record numbers, making it the most successful edition of the event. 545 companies from 64 countries attended the festival, bringing over 500 games - over 100 of which were made available for attendees to play online for free. The live sessions featured more than 300 speakers, and were watched by more than 700,000 people.