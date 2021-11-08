Bergio International Reports Third Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 1483% Versus A Year Ago

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has reported its financial results for the third …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.175 million, an approximate 1,483% increase compared to $137,340 the prior year. Gross profit increased just over 605%, jumping from $108,245 last year to $764,169this year.

In the year-to-date, worldwide gross sales reached $5,461,676 million, an approximately 1779% increase compared to last year's sales of $290,677. Gross profit remained stable despite integrating the consolidated financials of Gearbubble that sells at lower wholesale margins.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International Inc., shared, "We're excited with our Q3 results which indicate the fruitful outcome from executing our core strategic roadmap which involves all areas of the Customer Experience (CX). Although the numbers reflect only partial sales for Gearbubble and our eCommerce platform sales on Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart, they still reveal a potent trajectory of our forecasted goals for this momentous year.

Our last quarterly earnings report of this year will reflect sales of our full Bergio portfolio as well reflecting our strategic inroads to expand overseas manufacturing for vertical integration, and our broader eCommerce digital footprint, including our recent foray into eBay, to dominate the fine, demi-fine and costume jewelry category. Some eCommerce firms made 30% of their revenue during the last quarter of the year. We forecast a higher spike in sales during our most critical quarter of the year, our Golden quarter. In addition, our operational costs will decrease now that all our key acquisitions have been completed.

Berge Abajian added, "We are ripe for a stellar close to 2021 with the seamless integration of the valuable Aphrodite's and GearBubble team members into our brand portfolio. The Cyber 5, the upcoming five day retail shopping marathon - Thanksgiving, Black Friday through Cyber Monday, and Christmas are key events in e-commerce. As we head to this promising trajectory, we look forward to leveraging our full suite of brands to scale sales in Q4 and firmly believe the stock price will reflect the progress of our bottom line."