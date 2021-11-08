checkAd

Bergio International Reports Third Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 1483% Versus A Year Ago

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has reported its financial results for the third …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter, worldwide gross sales reached $2.175 million, an approximate 1,483% increase compared to $137,340 the prior year. Gross profit increased just over 605%, jumping from $108,245 last year to $764,169this year.

Foto: Accesswire

In the year-to-date, worldwide gross sales reached $5,461,676 million, an approximately 1779% increase compared to last year's sales of $290,677. Gross profit remained stable despite integrating the consolidated financials of Gearbubble that sells at lower wholesale margins.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International Inc., shared, "We're excited with our Q3 results which indicate the fruitful outcome from executing our core strategic roadmap which involves all areas of the Customer Experience (CX). Although the numbers reflect only partial sales for Gearbubble and our eCommerce platform sales on Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart, they still reveal a potent trajectory of our forecasted goals for this momentous year.

Our last quarterly earnings report of this year will reflect sales of our full Bergio portfolio as well reflecting our strategic inroads to expand overseas manufacturing for vertical integration, and our broader eCommerce digital footprint, including our recent foray into eBay, to dominate the fine, demi-fine and costume jewelry category. Some eCommerce firms made 30% of their revenue during the last quarter of the year. We forecast a higher spike in sales during our most critical quarter of the year, our Golden quarter. In addition, our operational costs will decrease now that all our key acquisitions have been completed.

Berge Abajian added, "We are ripe for a stellar close to 2021 with the seamless integration of the valuable Aphrodite's and GearBubble team members into our brand portfolio. The Cyber 5, the upcoming five day retail shopping marathon - Thanksgiving, Black Friday through Cyber Monday, and Christmas are key events in e-commerce. As we head to this promising trajectory, we look forward to leveraging our full suite of brands to scale sales in Q4 and firmly believe the stock price will reflect the progress of our bottom line."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergio International Reports Third Quarter Gross Sales Growth in Excess of 1483% Versus A Year Ago FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has reported its financial results for the third …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...