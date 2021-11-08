checkAd

Alkame’s Opens New West Coast Copacker Facility in Salem Oregon

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker, Inc.'s, new manufacturing space in Salem, Oregon is now …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker, Inc.'s, new manufacturing space in Salem, Oregon is now operational and fully approved to begin production.

The new production space enables cost savings and will also drive advances in productivity, volume, and efficiency gains for the company, which will support investment into the company's infrastructure and aggressive growth plan.

The new facility will allow for future consolidation of all Alkame food and beverage manufacturing operations under one roof while allowing for planned expansion. The W.s Salem facility is currently geared towards large batch high speed cold pack production and compliments our Gervais Oregon location focused on Organic hot fill production, allowing us an extremely diverse offering to brands looking for contract manufacturing. This new W. Salem facility is also set up for sachet manufacturing, allowing Alkame to begin production for new products, such as Alkame's exploration into sachets through Cannaribbean, among others.

The facility had been planned to ensure that Alkame customers experience no inconveniences or business disruptions through the process. The new Salem location which occurred in stages began last year and had taken longer than expected to become operational due to unexpected delays and complications incurred from the pandemic. All certifications and compliance have finally been received and approved.

"The old adage good things come to those who wait is certainly fitting," stated Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle. "We are extremely excited to finally have this new production line operational and approved to begin production. We are very much looking forward to getting started"

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.
West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.
Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671530/Alkames-Opens-New-West-Coast-Copacke ...

Alkame Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkame’s Opens New West Coast Copacker Facility in Salem Oregon LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker, Inc.'s, new manufacturing space in Salem, Oregon is now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21Alkame Receives An Additional 8 Truckload Order From Pacific Gourmet Sauces
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Alkame Signs LOI to Acquire 2 Established Premium Condiment Brands
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Alkame Secures $1 Million Adjustable Line of Credit
Accesswire | Analysen
18.10.21ALKM Completes Quencha Product Development
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Accesswire | Analysen