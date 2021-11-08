PJX Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 4, 2021, its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 4, 2021, its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the stock symbol "PJXRF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PJX". "We are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB. Trading on the OTCQB provides an opportunity to increase our visibility and trading volume in the United States," stated President and CEO, John Keating. "We look forward to engaging a broader audience of investors as we continue to advance our gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc properties in the Sullivan Mining District of southeastern British Columbia."