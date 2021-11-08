checkAd

PJX Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market in the United States

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 4, 2021, its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 4, 2021, its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the stock symbol "PJXRF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PJX".

"We are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB. Trading on the OTCQB provides an opportunity to increase our visibility and trading volume in the United States," stated President and CEO, John Keating. "We look forward to engaging a broader audience of investors as we continue to advance our gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc properties in the Sullivan Mining District of southeastern British Columbia."

The OTCQB is the mid-tier OTC equity market, which lists primarily early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and international markets. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PJXRF/overview.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver and base metals (zinc, lead, copper, nickel). PJX's primary properties are located in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Linda Brennan, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 799-9205 or visit
www.pjxresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release has been prepared as at the date noted above. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

