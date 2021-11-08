Halberd Files Additional Extracorporeal Patent Application: Treatment of Covid-19 By Exposure to Tuned Radio Frequency Waves
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) filed a non-provisional patent application for the extracorporeal treatment of Covid-19 through exposure to radio frequency waves. Previously, Halberd filed a provisional patent application on this treatment method. Halberd believes this treatment would be effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants, and this application preserves Halberd's intellectual property rights. Halberd works to continue to perfect this underlying extracorporeal treatment process on neurodegenerative diseases.
The continuous flow treatment process, similar to dialysis, introduces a proprietary SARS-CoV-2 antibody, developed by Halberd, conjoined to a gold coated iron nanoparticle into the blood as it is removed from the patient. The antibody is designed with an affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 disease antigen and binds to the antigen when they come in contact. This antigen-antibody-nanoparticle complex is then exposed to calibrated radio frequency waves, which cause the complex to heat up and destroy the SARS-CoV-2 antigen. After exposure to radio frequency, the neutralized antigen-antibody-metallic nanoparticle complex (debris) is then removed from the blood through any of various processes before the blood is returned to the patient.
William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "The technology developed in support of this patent application has been key in our related work on developing treatments for Alzheimer's Disease, PTSD, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and many other neurological diseases, as well as bacteriological (e.g., E.coli) and viral infections, particularly those which have developed antibiotic resistance. Halberd's primary focus will remain on neurological diseases, but this patent is intended to enhance Halberd's value in the overall scientific community."
About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed sixteen provisional, utility or PCT patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.
