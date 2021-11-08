checkAd

Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Servier Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Trial of 4-1BB/PD-L1 Bispecific PRS-344/S095012

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

BOSTON, MA and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory …

BOSTON, MA and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, and Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2 study of PRS-344/S095012, a next generation 4-1BB/PD-L1 Anticalin-based bispecific for the treatment of solid tumors, triggering an undisclosed milestone payment to Pieris. The global, open-label phase 1/2 dose escalation study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, potential optimal dosage, and potential anti-tumor activity of PRS-344/S095012 in patients with advanced solid tumors whose cancer progressed on standard-of-care treatment.

PRS-344/S095012 is a tetravalent bispecific fusion protein comprising 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin proteins and a PD-L1-targeting antibody. Preclinical studies showed that PRS-344/S095012 is superior to the combined administration of separate PD-L1- and 4-1BB- targeting molecules. Further, in anti-PD-L1-resistant mouse models, the bispecific induces a dose-dependent anti-tumor response and significantly extends survival. In vitro, PRS-344/S095012 enhances effective CD8+ T cell response and proinflammatory cytokine release. Furthermore, preclinical models reflect that PRS-344/S095012-mediated 4-1BB activation is PD-L1 dependent, reducing the risk of peripheral toxicity, and 4-1BB co-stimulation only occurs in combination with simultaneous TCR signaling, restricting its activity to antigen-specific T cells.

"This marks an important step in our development of PRS-344/S095012, our broader 4-1BB bispecifics franchise, and our strategic alliance with Servier. Our 4-1BB/PD-L1 bispecific has been designed to address localized 4-1BB agonism while driving PD-L1 antagonism benefit, thereby facilitating a meaningful therapeutic window," said Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pieris.

"PRS-344/S095012 has shown clear synergistic benefit in preclinical studies thanks to its bispecific format. We are excited to have begun clinical development of PRS-344/S095012, which may provide patients with a new treatment option and significant clinical impact. The dosing of the first patient in this study marks a meaningful step to developing a potential future treatment for cancer patients with limited options," said Patricia Belissa-Mathiot, Director of Clinical Development and R&D Chief Medical Officer at Servier.

Seite 1 von 3


Pieris Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Servier Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Trial of 4-1BB/PD-L1 Bispecific PRS-344/S095012 BOSTON, MA and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.21Pieris Pharmaceuticals To Host Third Quarter 2021 Investor Call and Provide Corporate Update on November 2, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen