Scandium International Issues Update on CMR Development Program with Phoenix Mine

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") has now begun work with Phoenix Mine staff on an agreed joint technical program to determine both technical and …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp . ( TSX:SCY ) ("Scandium International" or the "Company" ) has now begun work with Phoenix Mine staff on an agreed joint technical program to determine both technical and economic feasibility of a critical metals recovery ("CMR") project at the mine site. Early work on the development program has now confirmed the presence of significant aluminum content in both the Phoenix Mine copper oxide ore and raffinate. This contained aluminum represents a suitable feedstock for high purity alumina (HPA) product manufacture, and is now anticipated to play a significant role in overall CMR project economics.

Aluminum ore grades at Phoenix Mine indicate HPA feedstock suitability.

HPA is now a key product target in the joint development program.

An HPA circuit would locate inside the mine gate, and generate a final product.

The full HPA circuit is covered by a US Patent application, filed by the Company.

No change to US$2.7M joint development budget or timetable for HPA addition.

Key details of our Letter of Intent, outlining this joint development program, were previously announced in a joint news release from Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) and Scandium International, issued on June 28, 2021. That initial June news release did not specifically identify HPA as a CMR project target, alongside other named critical metals targets, but it is now included as a central part of the technical development work program.

The Phoenix Mine is a gold-copper producer owned and operated by Nevada Gold Mines, near Battle Mountain, Nevada. The mine produces a copper/gold concentrate, copper cathode and gold dore. Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation, and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%).

George Putnam, CEO of Scandium International Mining Corp. commented:

"The specific introduction of HPA into the Phoenix CMR work plan is a very positive development for the overall project. It is an advancement of an attractive product alternative we all knew was in our future, now brought forward in time to meet an attractive HPA market opportunity that exists today. While we do have development work to do, we have a great partner with us, and we believe this focus on HPA will improve the economics and the resilience of the project."