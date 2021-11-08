Lucky Minerals to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series: Tuesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss recently announced exploration developments and its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT, Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT and Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 1:00 PM PDT. Lucky Minerals welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.
The presentation will feature Lucky Mineral's, President and CEO, François Perron. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the links below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.
PLEASE REGISTER HERE:
Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Montreal:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...
Thursday, November 18, 2021, New York:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...
Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Vancouver:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...
PLEASE NOTE: To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"François Perron"
Chief Executive Officer
About Lucky
Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property. The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.
Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.
Or by contacting:
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
