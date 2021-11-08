checkAd

WithHealth CEO Cindy Salas Murphy Named a Finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to announce that CEO Cindy Salas Murphy is a finalist for the San Diego …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to announce that CEO Cindy Salas Murphy is a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year!

Each year, the San Diego Business Journal recognizes dynamic women business leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego's workplaces and communities. Look for an ad featuring Cindy and thanking all employees, as well as the WithHealth Medical Group, in the Finalist edition on November 8th, as well as the Winner & Finalists edition on December 6th!

Foto: Accesswire

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "I founded WithHealth, Inc. in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, proactive, accessible, and convenient health care. We deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes, and by making DNA actionable. I want to thank every single WithHealth employee and the WithHealth Medical Group for making this vision a reality, and San Diego Business Journal for this honor."

Foto: Accesswire

AboutWithHealth,Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:
info@withhealth.com
p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer
Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
p847-404-9962

Investors:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
p917-658-7878

WithHealth's Complete Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

SOURCE: WithHealth Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671580/WithHealth-CEO-Cindy-Salas-Murphy-Na ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WithHealth CEO Cindy Salas Murphy Named a Finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to announce that CEO Cindy Salas Murphy is a finalist for the San Diego …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...