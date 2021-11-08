WithHealth CEO Cindy Salas Murphy Named a Finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to announce that CEO Cindy Salas Murphy is a finalist for the San Diego …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to announce that CEO Cindy Salas Murphy is a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year! Each year, the San Diego Business Journal recognizes dynamic women business leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego's workplaces and communities. Look for an ad featuring Cindy and thanking all employees, as well as the WithHealth Medical Group, in the Finalist edition on November 8th, as well as the Winner & Finalists edition on December 6th!