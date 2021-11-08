checkAd

Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Becomes Approved Vaccine Provider

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

Kai Medical Laboratory is Approved to Administer the Pfizer and Janssen Vaccines and Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-ThroughVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the …

Kai Medical Laboratory is Approved to Administer the Pfizer and Janssen Vaccines and Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Through

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce Kai Medical Laboratory ("Kai Labs") commences its first COVID-19 vaccine drive-through service in Dallas, Texas and is leveraging its CARES Act funding status to generate new revenues offering vaccination services in the State of Texas.

On Monday November 8, 2021, Kai Labs offers appointment and drop-in drive-through vaccinations at its recently expanded facilities. This new service offering comes less than two weeks after Kai Labs received approval as a COVID-19 Pandemic Provider from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kai Labs staff offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

As part of its government provider approval, Kai Labs is now approved to offer vaccine clinics on government portals with businesses, schools and the public sector. With continued concerns around developing variants, the number of unvaccinated individuals, and the expansion of recent government mandates, continued demand is projected for convenient vaccine clinics. Kai Labs is reimbursed for each vaccination it administers through the CARES Act for all uninsured and further, it is fully reimbursable by all insurance companies.

This week, The Biden Administration announced its mandate for large U.S. companies, those with 100 or more employees company-wide, to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy by January 4, 2022. The new rule is expected to cover 84 million workers, 31 million of whom are estimated to be unvaccinated. The number of individuals covered by these announcements could expand in the coming months as the U.S. Labor Department has opened a 30-day comment period on whether this rule should extend to smaller companies. In a separate announcement this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") announced its recommendation for children aged 5 to 11 years old to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. The CDC estimates this age group could vaccinate an additional 28 million individuals.

Seite 1 von 3
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Becomes Approved Vaccine Provider Kai Medical Laboratory is Approved to Administer the Pfizer and Janssen Vaccines and Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-ThroughVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.11.21Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Mississauga
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21Empower Clinics Provides Update on Sale and Discontinuation of Cannabis Related Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Approved to Administer Covid-19 Vaccines in the U.S.
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Accesswire | Analysen
18.10.21Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Empower Clinics Subsidiary Selected To Provide Diabetes Management Solutions For British Columbia’s First Nations Communities
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Empower Clinics and Fobi Deepen Partnership by Offering Highest Technology Testing Solutions for COVID-19
Accesswire | Analysen