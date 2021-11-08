Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Becomes Approved Vaccine Provider

Kai Medical Laboratory is Approved to Administer the Pfizer and Janssen Vaccines and Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-ThroughVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce Kai Medical Laboratory (" Kai Labs ") commences its first COVID-19 vaccine drive-through service in Dallas, Texas and is leveraging its CARES Act funding status to generate new revenues offering vaccination services in the State of Texas.

On Monday November 8, 2021, Kai Labs offers appointment and drop-in drive-through vaccinations at its recently expanded facilities. This new service offering comes less than two weeks after Kai Labs received approval as a COVID-19 Pandemic Provider from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kai Labs staff offer both Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

As part of its government provider approval, Kai Labs is now approved to offer vaccine clinics on government portals with businesses, schools and the public sector. With continued concerns around developing variants, the number of unvaccinated individuals, and the expansion of recent government mandates, continued demand is projected for convenient vaccine clinics. Kai Labs is reimbursed for each vaccination it administers through the CARES Act for all uninsured and further, it is fully reimbursable by all insurance companies.

This week, The Biden Administration announced its mandate for large U.S. companies, those with 100 or more employees company-wide, to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy by January 4, 2022. The new rule is expected to cover 84 million workers, 31 million of whom are estimated to be unvaccinated. The number of individuals covered by these announcements could expand in the coming months as the U.S. Labor Department has opened a 30-day comment period on whether this rule should extend to smaller companies. In a separate announcement this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") announced its recommendation for children aged 5 to 11 years old to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. The CDC estimates this age group could vaccinate an additional 28 million individuals.