Home Bistro Begins Shipping Meals Inspired by Celebrity Master Chef Claudia Sandoval

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021   

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, today announced that it has begun shipping unique Mexican cuisine created by Celebrity Master Chef Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are excited to announce that Chef Claudia's meals have been officially added to our menu. Mexican food is the 3rd most popular menu type in the U.S. and establishing exposure to the increasingly influential Hispanic consumer will help us significantly broaden our customer base."

Mr. Duchman added, "With the launch of Chef Claudia's meals, we're now offering three celebrity chef-branded meals to our customers with three more celebrity chef meal brands currently in development, while our pipeline of potential new celebrity chef partnerships continues to grow."

About Chef Claudia Sandoval

Chef Claudia Sandoval, was the winner of the sixth season of MasterChef U.S., and has been a judge on two seasons of MasterChef Latino on Telemundo. She was most recently seen earlier this year as a judge on Food Network's Easter Basket Challenge and is currently in production on a new series she will be hosting and producing for Food Network.

Born and raised in sunny San Diego, California, to a family originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Chef Claudia grew up with her mother and grandmother, who taught her how to cook from a young age. Taking what she learned from the strong female chefs in her life, and adding to that some self-taught knowledge in the kitchen and hours spent in the MasterChef US kitchen, she masterfully developed her own signature style. A modern take on Mexican coastal cuisine.

After winning the coveted title of MasterChef, she began a successful culinary consulting and catering company under the name "Claudia's Cocina," and has had a very successful bakery business through her Cochi Dorado pop-ups. Chef Claudia published her bestselling cookbook "Claudia's Cocina: A Taste of Mexico". Claudia is represented by ARC COLLECTIVE.

For more information about Chef Claudia please visit: www://chefclaudiasandoval.com/

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations created by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk, "Master Chef" Claudia Sandoval and soon to launch meals from celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali, and Richard Blais.

