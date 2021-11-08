checkAd

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/land/mediaframe/ ...

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893


A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13722591.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.gladstoneland.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669284/Gladstone-Land-Corporation-Earnings- ...




