Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU Appoints Annabella Amatulli Chief Regulatory Officer

Autor: Accesswire
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the appointment by Napo EU S.p.A., the company's Italian subsidiary, of Annabella Amatulli as chief regulatory officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the appointment by Napo EU S.p.A., the company's Italian subsidiary, of Annabella Amatulli as chief regulatory officer. A recognized expert in global regulatory affairs, Ms. Amatulli will be responsible for both high-level strategic planning and hands-on support for Napo EU's development programs and licensed products from a regulatory perspective and serve as the primary liaison between Napo EU and European health authorities.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate to have identified Annabella for this very important role at Napo EU, and even more fortunate that she has joined as the first member of the Napo EU team," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "She brings vast experience to the team, having worked in regulatory affairs throughout Europe and in other key regions of the world."

Ms. Amatulli previously served as a Global Regulatory Affairs Director at Dompé, an Italian bio-pharmaceutical company that markets 50 million medication packages in roughly 40 countries around the world. Ms. Amatulli also spent more than six years in regulatory affairs with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Her recent track record includes approval of the Oxervate® (rhNGF) dossier in the US, China, EU and four other countries for the treatment of a rare disease of the eye; discussion with FDA, EMA and ANVISA about the development plan of 2 investigational products for COVID-19 treatment; the preparation and submission of three Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs) for different therapeutic areas (diabetes, oncology and ophtha); the development of a Global Early Access Program (Managed Access Program and Named-Patient Program); and the set-up of local affiliates in EU-5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), the US, and China from a regulatory standpoint. Ms. Amatulli holds a BS degree in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology from the Università Degli Studi Di Milano, and a master's degree in Molecular Biology from the Università Degli Studi Milano-Bicocca.

"I am thrilled to join Napo EU to apply my experience in driving regulatory strategy to give not only a hope to patients but an approved treatment for a rare and serious disease. Our goal here in Napo EU is working to advance promising treatments for patients to significantly improve their quality of life," said Ms. Amatulli.

