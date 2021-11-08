Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU Appoints Annabella Amatulli Chief Regulatory Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the appointment by Napo EU S.p.A., the company's Italian subsidiary, of Annabella Amatulli as chief regulatory officer. A recognized expert in …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the appointment by Napo EU S.p.A., the company's Italian subsidiary, of Annabella Amatulli as chief regulatory officer. A recognized expert in global regulatory affairs, Ms. Amatulli will be responsible for both high-level strategic planning and hands-on support for Napo EU's development programs and licensed products from a regulatory perspective and serve as the primary liaison between Napo EU and European health authorities. "We consider ourselves very fortunate to have identified Annabella for this very important role at Napo EU, and even more fortunate that she has joined as the first member of the Napo EU team," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "She brings vast experience to the team, having worked in regulatory affairs throughout Europe and in other key regions of the world."