The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions will release financial results for its Fiscal First Quarter 2022 (ended September 30, 2021) after the market close on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A session. To participate, please use the following information:

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in: +1-669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 92871967549
Passcode: 093158
Webcast Registration: link

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A replay will be available for at least 90 days using the dial-in information and webcast link above or on The Glimpse Group Investor Relations website at https://ir.theglimpsegroup.com/.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Glimpse Contact:
Maydan Rothblum
CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
917-292-2685
maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations:
Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
Director
MZ Group - North America
312-261-6430
Glimpse@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

