WidePoint to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo on November 18th, 2021.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 18 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. Investors must register to watch the presentation here and can also request 1x1 meetings with Company on the event website.