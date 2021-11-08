checkAd

WidePoint to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

Autor: Accesswire
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo on November 18th, 2021.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 18 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. Investors must register to watch the presentation here and can also request 1x1 meetings with Company on the event website.

To receive additional information, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact WYY@gatewayir.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671401/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-Ladenbur ...

