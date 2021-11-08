checkAd

RooGold Engages Cascade Ventures Ltd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Cascade Ventures Ltd. ("Cascade") for corporate consulting services. The consulting services, which are to commence immediately and for an initial term of twelve (12) months, are anticipated to include investor relations planning and budgeting, communications strategies, campaign development and management, and corporate positioning. Cascade will receive cash compensation of the greater of $5,000 per month and 10% of Issuer funds spent on services programs developed by Cascade. The Issuer also confirms the grant of 500,000 stock options to Cascade which are exercisable at $0.265 per share for a two (2) year period from grant, subject to vesting after three (3) months hereof.

"We're excited to come on board to help devise and implement a plan to increase market awareness for ROOGOLD, as we believe they have potential to become a true international player in the junior exploration sector." stated Ryan Bilodeau, Principal at Cascade Ventures.

RooGold also announces the grant of an additional 75,000 stock options to certain consultants at an exercise price of $0.265 per share for a period of two (2) years from grant, subject to vesting after three (3) months hereof.

Cascade Ventures Ltd. Contacts:

Ryan Bilodeau, Principal
T: (416) 910-1440
ryan@cascadeventures.co

About ROOGOLD

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of highly mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its acquisition of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which is home to 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry
T: 778-855-5001
info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: RooGold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671513/RooGold-Engages-Cascade-Ventures-Ltd

Wertpapier


