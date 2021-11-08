CoroWare (COWI) Announces Name Change to CarbonMeta Technologies

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces that it has changed its corporate name to CarbonMeta Technologies Inc., effective November 8, 2021, to better reflect the transition of its corporate …

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / CoroWare Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announces that it has changed its corporate name to CarbonMeta Technologies Inc., effective November 8, 2021, to better reflect the transition of its corporate focus to resource reclamation. The name change was implemented upon written consent by a majority of shareholders on July 27, 2021, and was approved by FINRA on Nov. 5, 2021.

"The name change reflects our focus on the development of technologies and solutions for processing process organic wastes into high-value carbon products," said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies. "CarbonMeta's focus will include plastic waste upcycling that can help combat the flow of plastic waste into our environment which has reached crisis proportions worldwide."

Shares of the company's common stock will continue to trade on OTC Markets under the same symbol, COWI (http://otcmarkets.com/stock/COWI).

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, is transitioning into a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About CarbonMeta Research Ltd.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies that is based in the United Kingdom, and whose focus will be on the development of technologies and solutions for processing organic wastes and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as carbon nanotubes.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

