ASPZ Updates Website

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that is has updated its website.

CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are delighted to unveil our updated website. As promised, we have achieved our goal of becoming Pink Current before the end of Q3, 2021."

The Company plans to auction its Bering Sea Clinker NFT in the next few months. (photo attached)

The Company is currently conducting due diligence to acquire gold mining claims in Nevada and in Alaska. ASPZ continues to innovate and trailblaze utilizing the blockchain in the gold mining space.

Please visit our new website: www.aspzgold.com

About the Company

Asia Properties Inc, is a Wyoming, USA domiciled junior mining company, intent on acquiring gold claims and mines and then securitizing them on the blockchain via ICOs and STOs, The Company will then list the tokens on highly liquid exchanges such as Uniswap and Binance.

ASPZ has 71.69 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

