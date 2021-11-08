checkAd

Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for October 2021

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 15:25  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for October 2021. Evan Sohn, CEO of …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for October 2021. Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com discussed the results with both CNBC and Yahoo Finance last week.

Candidate sentiment is up (3.5%) for the second month in a row after a long period of staying flat or declining. Candidates are continuing to prioritize compensation (30%), remote work (27.20%), work-life balance (23.90%), and new experiences (14.70%).

Backfill roles are up from September's survey and have officially overtaken new roles. For the first time, recruiters reported that most of their roles (53 percent) were backfill, compared to 47 percent brand-new.

Sohn emphasized the rise in backfill roles on CNBC's Power Lunch, "We're very excited about the 551 thousand jobs that were added last month, but if you look at where we were a year ago, October 2020, we actually added 638 thousand jobs… so there were more jobs added last year with no vaccine, no covid pill, mask mandates everywhere than we had now."

Candidate volumes continue to increase, with 31.5 percent of recruiters saying their jobs are getting more applicants now, up from 26 percent last month. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' new report, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.6% in October. These could both be a result of seasonal hiring.

While candidate volume increases, we found a decline in available hybrid roles by nine percentage points. Even with the decrease they still continue to outpace remote roles.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 included:

  1. IT/software engineering: 31 percent (-4 from September)
  2. Healthcare/Medical: 17 percent (+2 from Sept.)
  3. Recruiting/Staffing: 15 percent (-6 from Sept.)
  4. Accounting/auditing: 11 percent (+1 from Sept.)
  5. Architecture/engineering: 11 percent (+5 from Sept.)
  6. Business services: 10 percent (+0 from Sept.)
  7. Sales: 10 percent (+10 from Sept. - biggest jump)
  8. Pharmaceutical / Biotech: 9 percent (+1 from Sept.)
  9. Automotive: 8 percent (+5 from Sept.)
  10. Restaurants / food and beverage: 8 percent (-2 from Sept.)
Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

The November Recruiter Index can be found here.

Seite 1 von 2
Recruiter.com Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for October 2021 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for October 2021. Evan Sohn, CEO of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for Demonstration of ...
Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Becomes Approved Vaccine Provider
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Recruiter.com CEO to be Featured on CNBC to Discuss Recruiter Index
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Recruiter.com CEO to Present at Benzinga’s Small Cap Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Recruiter.com Announces Enterprise Plan for Recruiters on Demand
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for September 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21Recruiter.com CEO to Speak at LD Micro Main Event
Accesswire | Analysen