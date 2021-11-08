Cytta Corp. Announces Sale of IGAN ICS System with Satellite Communications Package to Global Medical Response

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Cytta Corp (OTC PINK:CYCA) - Cytta Corp announces that we have consummated the first commercial industry sale of our Ruggedized IGAN incident command system combined with a satellite antenna and an …

Cytta's IGAN incident command system is currently utilized by police and fire First Responders nationwide, for seamlessly streaming and integrating all available video sources and audio sources during police, fire and emergency operations. Industry leader GMR provides all types of commercial first responder services to communities in need of industry-leading air, ground, specialty, residential fire services, federal disaster response and managed medical transportation organization.

Gary Campbell CEO of Cytta stated, "We are excited to be introducing our IGAN and satellite capability technology to an important organization providing all types of first responder services in all areas of need. GMR provide invaluable commercial leading edge emergency services throughout America. Their dedicated teams of emergency professionals deserve to be recognized as an important cog in our Nation's first responder network. Ensuring that these dedicated individuals are safe, protected and always in communication through our IGAN, is of primary importance to all of us at Cytta." Mr. Campbell further stated, "With this choice, GMR has now determined to incorporate our revolutionary IGAN system as the command-and-control hub, in local or remote locations, for their impressive array of end-to-end medical transportation as well as fire services, integrated healthcare solutions and disaster response operations. We are proud to support them and their communication needs."

GMR's website states, "Our mission of providing care to the world at a moment's notice is at the heart of everything we do. We are caregivers, first and foremost and we will be there when you need us." Each of the GMR companies have long histories of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Med-Trans Corporation, AirMed International and Guardian Flight.

