Greenliant to Show High Endurance, High Reliability Data Storage at SAHA EXPO

SANTA CLARA, CA and ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Greenliant will showcase its NANDrive™, ArmourDrive™ and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products at SAHA EXPO Defence & Aerospace Exhibition, November 10-13, at the Istanbul Expo Center in stand 7E-12a. Greenliant solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards withstand extreme temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius), dust, water, shock and vibration to address rigorous reliability and ruggedness requirements. Greenliant SSDs with EnduroSLC™ Technology are designed to the highest levels of endurance, data retention and long-term support ( http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program ).

NANDrive SSDs: Ball grid array (BGA) form factor, multiple interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA), 512MB to 128GB, endurance from 5K to ultra-high 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles

Ball grid array (BGA) form factor, multiple interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA), 512MB to 128GB, endurance from 5K to ultra-high 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles Industrial Enterprise SSDs: High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years

High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years ArmourDrive SSDs: SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 4GB to 3.84TB, endurance from 3K to ultra-high 300K P/E cycles

SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 4GB to 3.84TB, endurance from 3K to ultra-high 300K P/E cycles ArmourDrive Memory Cards: CFast and SD / microSD, 8GB to 1TB, endurance up to 30K P/E cycles

Visit Greenliant at its distribution partner, Astute Electronics' stand 7E-12a to discuss how Greenliant's data storage products meet the size, weight and power (SWaP), as well as endurance, reliability and longevity needs of aviation, defense, maritime and space systems.

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

