Live Like There's Snow Tomorrow: Save Up To 40% On A Winter Escape with Offers from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Portfolio Of Top Mountain Retreats

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 16:00  |  43   |   |   

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has bundled-up the best deals for a bundled-up vacation adventure this winter. Those yearning to hit the slopes, lace up skates, or get cozy by the …

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has bundled-up the best deals for a bundled-up vacation adventure this winter. Those yearning to hit the slopes, lace up skates, or get cozy by the fireplace will find great wintertime offers-up to 40% off-in this year's Ski Getaways promotion. Featuring travel perks to some of the country's most desirable mountain regions, offers for snow sports and family fun include:

Foto: Accesswire

Snowshoes and s'mores in Burlington, Vt. at The Essex Resort & Spa

Nestled between the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, with five nearby ski resorts, the area surrounding The Essex Resort & Spa is a playground for adventurers. From Nov. 30, 2021 through March 31, 2022, travelers can snag up to 20% savings on premium accommodations, plus an additional 20% off weekday spa services. Kids will love the nightly hot cocoa and s'mores offered by the fire pit, and snowshoes are available to guests for onsite exploring. Other winter pursuits in the area include cross-country skiing, skating on Lake Champlain, dogsledding and snowmobiling.

Glory in the Green Mountains of Manchester, Vt. with The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Exploring Vermont's scenic Green Mountains-with 914 acres of trails in the resort's backyard-is even better with the Snow Excuses promotion. All ski season long, travelers will enjoy breakfast included to fuel their visit as well as discounted accommodations, and will find nearby Bromley and Stratton Mountains both easy to reach. For a four-wheeled adventure, The Equinox's Land Rover Driving Experience is a must-try. For the young or the young at heart, the resort sleds, outdoor skating rink and snowman garden await. And the s'mores kit also included with the package to enjoy by the firepit offers a sweet ending to an epic day of wintertime activities.

The Complete Ski Experience in Vail, Colo. with Manor Vail Lodge and Tivoli Lodge

Located just steps from the slopes of Vail Village and Golden Peak (which is an often-overlooked jumping point into the Blue Sky Basin), Manor Vail Lodge is the region's best condominium hotel. Through this ski season, the longer guests stay, the more they save, starting with 10%-off a one-night stay and up to 20%-off five or more night vacations. Ensuring an easy ski escape, the lodge includes complimentary ski valet, 20% off ski rentals, and daily provisions like breakfast, hot cocoa and cookies.

