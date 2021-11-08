Melzi Sharps Finder(TM) Demonstrates Improved Ability to Locate Retained Surgical Sharps (RSS)

Sharps Finder shows detection of 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles with a 95% reliability rateThis device addresses the standard surgical issues of poor visualization, narrow optics, large heterogenous space and increases the probability of successfully …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Melzi Surgical ("Melzi" or the "Company"), a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses, today announced a report evaluating the Company's lead product, the Sharps Finder™. The report, titled "Finding A Needle in a Haystack: Evaluation of New Medical Device to Find Lost Surgical Sharps," was presented by Hae Sung Kang, MD; Dielle Meyer, MD; Jad Koak, MD; Susan Haynes, MD; Martin Mangino, PhD; Levi Procter, MD, at the recently held Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2021 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV.

Over 390,000 sharp objects are lost during surgery each year in the United States.[1] The Melzi Sharps Finder is a sterile, single-use sharps detection device and can be used in robotic, laparoscopic, and open procedures. When a sharp is lost or miscount is identified, surgeons can activate the Sharps Finder to assist with the search in the surgical area. The use of the Melzi Sharps Finder is intended for preventing retained surgical sharps, reducing search time and resources during lost sharps events and minimizing risks to patients, hospitals and staff.

"There is an urgent and growing need for prevention of retained surgical item incidences and surgical safety. At Melzi, we have developed an easy-to-use device that can be implemented seamlessly in the operating room to resolve lost surgical sharp events. The Sharps Finder, has continued to demonstrate its ability to improve RSS incidents and we remain encouraged by the feedback we are receiving from surgeons using the device. We are committed to driving distribution and adoption in facilities around the country. I believe Melzi is well-positioned to be a leader in helping surgeons locate these foreign bodies and therefore improve patient outcomes," commented Reid Rutherford, MBA, President of Melzi.