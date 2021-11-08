checkAd

Annual Trintech Connect Event Brings Together Global Customer Base

Platinum Sponsors include Accenture, KPMG LLP, Planful, ServiceNow and WorkivaDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, kicked off …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, kicked off its annual customer event, Trintech Connect, with designated programs for large enterprise users and mid-market users on October 27th and 28th.

The initial events brought together Trintech's global customer base to explore top-of-mind industry trends, advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions and discuss best practices across a wide variety of industries and verticals. In addition, global leaders in their respective fields, Trintech's partners and Platinum sponsors included, Accenture, KPMG LLP, Planful, ServiceNow and Workiva.

"Trintech Connect is built to empower our customers, through knowledge sharing and peer collaboration, to drive their businesses forward," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "Our aim is to provide our customers with meaningful opportunities to collaborate with their colleagues and counterparts and to hear from industry leaders, all with the goal of supporting them as they work to position their organizations for continued growth."

With a focus on open dialogue, actionable tips and idea sharing around industry trends, particularly going into 2022, below are select speaker insights shared at the recent events:

Key topics and speaker quotes from the Trintech Connect Enterprise User Conference:

  • The real need for real-time data

"With Cadency, our quality scores are less than 1% failure, looking at 400 recons. We have greater visibility into the statistics, the KPIs - all the information is at your fingertips." - Jackie Peters, General Accounting Design, Process & Systems Sr. Manager, HP

  • Visibility at each step is critical

"The biggest benefit we've seen with Cadency is transparency. With Cadency, we're able to keep our eyes on things like close and account recs timeliness, deactivated accounts with a balance, journal entries, close tasks, and more. An abundant amount of information that helps us clean up and break down our process." - Nicole Tuttle, Director, Global Business Services, Boston Scientific

Key topics and speaker quotes from the Trintech Connect Adra User Conference:

  • Automation allows teams to focus on higher-value tasks

"Time is money. We were able to shave whole days off our close with Adra. And when you're in a high growth company, having that time every month allows our high-value resources to switch their focus to value-adding tasks." - Jennifer Beougher, CFO, Ruby Slipper Café

