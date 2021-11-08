RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order for future shipments of hundreds of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers and …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order for future shipments of hundreds of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers and accessories to its United Kingdom-based industry partner, an international clinic undertaking one of the world's largest and most comprehensive clinical trials in plant-based medicine, following the recently-announced initial shipment. The ordered devices will be used by a growing number of participants of the major UK based clinical trial, previously announced by RYAH. The trial is planned to engage tens of thousands of United Kingdom patients over the next 5 years, and aims to focus on studying the safety and efficacy of plant-based therapies on chronic pain.