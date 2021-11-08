RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order for future shipments of hundreds of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers and accessories to its United Kingdom-based industry partner, an international clinic undertaking one of the world's largest and most comprehensive clinical trials in plant-based medicine, following the recently-announced initial shipment.
The ordered devices will be used by a growing number of participants of the major UK based clinical trial, previously announced by RYAH. The trial is planned to engage tens of thousands of United Kingdom patients over the next 5 years, and aims to focus on studying the safety and efficacy of plant-based therapies on chronic pain.
"The additional order from the UK for the RYAH connected devices further expands our product and data footprint as the RYAH ecosystem continues to power trials, pilots and studies in plant-based medicine therapies worldwide," said Gregory Wagner, C.E.O. of RYAH Group, Inc. "We are anticipating our manufacturing operations to begin additional production runs, as we expect the UK study to accelerate orders for RYAH Smart Inhalers over the coming months."
The UK plant-based treatment market continues to gain momentum, as the UK marks a three-year anniversary of medical cannabis legalization. The market for medical plant-therapies is projected to be $1.29b USD by 2024, with over 330,000 medical users projected in the same time period.
About RYAH Group, Inc.
RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patient and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle.
