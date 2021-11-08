checkAd

RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 17:00  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order for future shipments of hundreds of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers and …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order for future shipments of hundreds of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers and accessories to its United Kingdom-based industry partner, an international clinic undertaking one of the world's largest and most comprehensive clinical trials in plant-based medicine, following the recently-announced initial shipment.

The ordered devices will be used by a growing number of participants of the major UK based clinical trial, previously announced by RYAH. The trial is planned to engage tens of thousands of United Kingdom patients over the next 5 years, and aims to focus on studying the safety and efficacy of plant-based therapies on chronic pain.

"The additional order from the UK for the RYAH connected devices further expands our product and data footprint as the RYAH ecosystem continues to power trials, pilots and studies in plant-based medicine therapies worldwide," said Gregory Wagner, C.E.O. of RYAH Group, Inc. "We are anticipating our manufacturing operations to begin additional production runs, as we expect the UK study to accelerate orders for RYAH Smart Inhalers over the coming months."

The UK plant-based treatment market continues to gain momentum, as the UK marks a three-year anniversary of medical cannabis legalization. The market for medical plant-therapies is projected to be $1.29b USD by 2024, with over 330,000 medical users projected in the same time period.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patient and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order for future shipments of hundreds of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for Demonstration of ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Becomes Approved Vaccine Provider
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Element79 Gold Welcomes Another Barrick Gold Alumnus, Ex-Goldstrike General Manager as Advisor to ...
Searchlight Resources Acquires Additional Claims at Kulyk Lake
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...