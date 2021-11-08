Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Cuts Margin Outlook After EBITDA Misses Consensus (PLX AI) – Nordex cuts EBITDA margin outlook for the year, lifts bottom end of revenue outlook.Now sees EBITDA margin 1%, down from 4-5.5% previouslyNow sees sales of EUR 5.0 - 5.2 billion (previously: EUR 4.7-5.2 billion)Nordex 9-month EBITDA of …



