Nordex Cuts Margin Outlook After EBITDA Misses Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Nordex cuts EBITDA margin outlook for the year, lifts bottom end of revenue outlook.
- Now sees EBITDA margin 1%, down from 4-5.5% previously
- Now sees sales of EUR 5.0 - 5.2 billion (previously: EUR 4.7-5.2 billion)
- Nordex 9-month EBITDA of EUR 100.7 million misses consensus of EUR 126 million
- 9-month revenue EUR 4,000 million vs. estimate EUR 3,900 million
- Says demand is strong, but unexpected cost increases because of the unprecedented volatility in commodity and logistics markets
