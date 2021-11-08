checkAd

Free Cheesesteak On Veterans Day At Charleys Philly Steaks

PROMOTION WILL BE OFFERED AT NON-AAFES LOCATIONS TO VETERAN AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks locations will be participating in a system promotion this Veterans Day as a thank you to those who have served in the Military. On November 11, 2021, Veterans and active-duty Military members who visit non-AAFES base Charleys restaurants can enjoy a free small or regular cheesesteak.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to serve those who have served our country and say thank you," explained Jason Whitt, Marketing Director for Charleys Philly Steaks. "Charleys has been serving cheesesteaks at more than 100 Army and Airforce Exchange bases around the world for over 20 years. We'll often hear from guests who were in the Military and remember Charleys and our cheesesteaks from their days on Army and Airforce Exchange bases."

While Charleys Philly Steaks has an established partnership with Army and Airforce Exchange Bases, this specific offer will take place at all domestic non-base locations. Over 400 locations across the country will be participating in this event. No coupon or promotion code is needed to claim this offer. Eligible guests will need to mention the promotion at checkout and present a military ID or other proof of service.

Charleys locations on Army and Airforce Exchange Bases will participate in a separate special offer on November 12, 2021. Military service members can receive free fries with the purchase of any size cheesesteak and drink at AAFES locations. No coupon or promotion code is needed to claim this offer. Guests should just mention the promotion at checkout and present a military ID or other proof of service.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries are helping quench cravings with the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:
Maggie Mackie
mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671695/Free-Cheesesteak-On-Veterans-Day-At- ...




