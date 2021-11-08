Free Cheesesteak On Veterans Day At Charleys Philly Steaks

PROMOTION WILL BE OFFERED AT NON-AAFES LOCATIONS TO VETERAN AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARYCOLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks locations will be participating in a system promotion this Veterans Day as a thank you to those …

PROMOTION WILL BE OFFERED AT NON-AAFES LOCATIONS TO VETERAN AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks locations will be participating in a system promotion this Veterans Day as a thank you to those who have served in the Military. On November 11, 2021, Veterans and active-duty Military members who visit non-AAFES base Charleys restaurants can enjoy a free small or regular cheesesteak. "We're grateful for the opportunity to serve those who have served our country and say thank you," explained Jason Whitt, Marketing Director for Charleys Philly Steaks. "Charleys has been serving cheesesteaks at more than 100 Army and Airforce Exchange bases around the world for over 20 years. We'll often hear from guests who were in the Military and remember Charleys and our cheesesteaks from their days on Army and Airforce Exchange bases."