Mosaic Family Wealth, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Missouri, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Further Expanding Focus' Midwest Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC ("Mosaic Family Wealth"), a …

Founded in 2015, Mosaic Family Wealth has built a premier reputation for the values-based wealth management services it offers clients to help them with all aspects of their financial lives. With office locations in St. Louis and Denver, Mosaic Family Wealth uses a customized, goals-based approach to delivering comprehensive and integrated suite of services, including investment management, financial planning, business strategy and exit planning, estate planning, insurance, and tax planning.

"Aligning our client's wealth with their personal values is at the center of everything we do," said Scott Highmark, President and Founder of Mosaic Family Wealth. "There is a paradigm shift occurring in our industry that is transforming the way in which the client experience is delivered. Since our inception, we have continually challenged ourselves to be at the forefront of industry trends in terms of how we serve clients. As we learned more about Focus, it became clear they were the only true strategic partner who could help us ensure a legacy for our firm based on our vision to help our clients move from a life of success to a lifetime of significance. Focus will be instrumental in assisting us as we continue to further enhance the ways in which we serve clients, retain and promote our talented team, and support our entrepreneurial culture and ongoing independence."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mosaic Family Wealth to Focus as our 10th new partner firm addition this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Mosaic Family Wealth is led by a young and dynamic partner group that has an impressive track record of growth and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Their values-based planning approach is unique and highly differentiated, and they have an exceptional team in both the attractive St. Louis and Denver markets. We are confident the Mosaic Family Wealth team will thrive with access to our intellectual expertise and broad array of value-add resources as they build a long-lasting legacy for their firm."