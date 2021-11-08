checkAd

Novamind Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Reinstatement of Trading

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") issued a full revocation of the Company's failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") which was originally issued on November 3, 2021.

The CTO was issued due to the Company's failure to file an audited annual financial statement, management's discussion and analysis and related certificate for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 (the "Financials"). The Company has now filed all necessary documentation. The Financials can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The common shares of the Company have now been reinstated for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671713/Novamind-Announces-Revocation-of-Cea ...




Disclaimer

