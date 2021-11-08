The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases.The Power Play by The Market Herald …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases.

First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) provides strategic update and announces name change

First Cobalt Corp. has announced that it will change its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation. The company is expanding to provide battery-grade nickel and cobalt, recycled battery materials and precursor material to the North American supply chain. The new business model would provide North American automakers with access to a secure domestic source of low carbon raw materials. Trent Mell, President & CEO of First Cobalt Corp. sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's initiatives.

Red Pine (TSXV:RPX) intersects 3.08 g/t gold over 55.66 metres at the Wawa Project

Red Pine Exploration (RPX) has reported a significant gold intersection from its 2021 drilling program in the Surluga South discovery area of its Wawa project in Ontario. The Surluga South discovery is now extending up to 500 metres down-dip from the boundary of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the news.

