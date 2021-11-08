checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 20:25  |  64   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases.The Power Play by The Market Herald …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) provides strategic update and announces name change

Foto: Accesswire

First Cobalt Corp. has announced that it will change its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation. The company is expanding to provide battery-grade nickel and cobalt, recycled battery materials and precursor material to the North American supply chain. The new business model would provide North American automakers with access to a secure domestic source of low carbon raw materials. Trent Mell, President & CEO of First Cobalt Corp. sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's initiatives.

For the full interview with Trent Mell and to learn more about First Cobalt's updates, click here.

Red Pine (TSXV:RPX) intersects 3.08 g/t gold over 55.66 metres at the Wawa Project

Foto: Accesswire

Red Pine Exploration (RPX) has reported a significant gold intersection from its 2021 drilling program in the Surluga South discovery area of its Wawa project in Ontario. The Surluga South discovery is now extending up to 500 metres down-dip from the boundary of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the news.

For the full interview with Quentin Yarie and to learn more about Red Pine's latest announcement, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Seite 1 von 3
First Cobalt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: First Cobalt Hotstock 2017!!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases.The Power Play by The Market Herald …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Hydrogen's Wrigley Speaks at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference
CORRECTION: American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for ...
American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for Demonstration of ...
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Searchlight Resources Acquires Additional Claims at Kulyk Lake
The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at ...
NeonMind and SRx Health Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Establish Specialty Mental Health ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Proposed Public Offering
Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Becomes Approved Vaccine Provider
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Link Global Technologies Completes the Purchase of Clean Carbon Equity
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...