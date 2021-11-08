checkAd

Manitex International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced results for the third quarter …

Financial Highlights

  • Third quarter net sales increased 39.7% year-over-year, to $50.9 million, compared to $36.5 million in 2020
  • Gross profit rose 20.7%, to $8.0 million, versus $6.7 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020; as a percent of sales, gross margin was 15.8% in 2021 versus 18.3% last year, reflecting increased material costs
  • The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to a loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $1.0 million in 2020
  • Backlog increased to $113.6 million from $111.2 million as of June 30, 2021 and remains 67% higher than the start of fiscal 2021; the book to bill was 1.05:1
  • Net debt was $26.5 million at the end of the quarter, representing a leverage ratio of less than 3.0 times trailing Adjusted EBITDA*

"The third quarter played out largely as expected, with solid top line growth even as the Company faced several challenges due to global supply chain constraints, seasonal shutdowns in Europe, and, to a lesser extent, the ongoing pandemic," said Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex International. "Revenue rose nearly 40% year-over-year, to $50.9 million, while gross profit increased to $8.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $1.6 million. Our backlog remains robust, at $113.6 million, providing a great deal of visibility through the end of fiscal 2021 and beyond.

"As previously indicated, supply chain disruptions and related logistical bottlenecks have impacted our ability to meet strong industrial demand and have, concurrently, increased material costs which have grown more pronounced since the last quarter. In order to address these additional input expenses, we have implemented several pricing adjustments and steel surcharges to protect margins and, in tandem, are building inventory to meet customer requirements. At the same time, we are actively managing costs and investigating all avenues to further streamline our operations to mitigate these unusual headwinds.

