Tripadvisor CEO Steps Down Next Year

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Tripadvisor co-founder and CEO Stephen Kaufer will step down from his position at Tripadvisor in 2022.Says "I believe now is the best time to announce my plans to step away from the company next year. I have such respect and appreciation …

  • (PLX AI) – Tripadvisor co-founder and CEO Stephen Kaufer will step down from his position at Tripadvisor in 2022.
  • Says "I believe now is the best time to announce my plans to step away from the company next year. I have such respect and appreciation for all the teams over the years who have made this company what it is today, and remain devoted to continuing to guide the Tripadvisor family as CEO until the transition is complete"
  • The Board of Directors has initiated an open search for Kaufer’s successor
