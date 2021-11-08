Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV Technology Company, Announce Definitive Stock for Stock Acquisition Agreement

Cenntro Automotive Group is an early pioneer in Artificial Intelligent (AI) Autonomous Driving and a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles ("ECV").Cenntro has sold and delivered more Commercial …

Cenntro has sold and delivered more Commercial Electric Vehicles than any other EV company; Customers are estimated to have traveled more than 20 million miles in 26 Countries in Cenntro EVs.

Cenntro Automotive Group is an early pioneer in Artificial Intelligent (AI) Autonomous Driving and a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles ("ECV").

Cenntro Expects 2021 Revenue of $25.3 million with over 1,500 vehicle sales, $506 million on 21,500 vehicle sales in 2022 and $2.1 billion on 74,800 vehicle sales in 2023.

Cenntro Automotive's purpose-built ECVs are designed for serving a variety of corporate fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Cenntro Automotive's cutting-edge technological research and development capabilities and IP include vehicle design, digital component development, vehicle control software, and "smart" driving putting Cenntro at the forefront of the technology transformation of the ECV market.

Upon closing of this Transaction, the combined company is expected to have $282 million in cash.

Transaction is expected to close by year end of 2021.

Companies to hold Webcast at 6:00 pm Eastern Time today to discuss transaction

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) ("Naked" or the "Company") and privately-held Cenntro Automotive Group, Inc. ("Cenntro"), today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Naked will acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group ("Cenntro"), a commercial EV technology company with advanced market-validated commercial vehicles and autonomous driving technologies in a Stock for Stock Acquisition Agreement (the "Transaction"). Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company is expected to change its name to Cenntro Automotive Group (CAG). The Company expects to retain its Nasdaq listing and ticker symbol "NAKD".

Founded in 2013, Cenntro has produced and delivered over 3,300 commercial electric vehicles, more commercial electric vehicles than any other EV manufacturer. Its scalable, decentralized production model allows it to grow production without many of the associated infrastructure costs incurred by other EV companies. It expects significant growth over the next five years, with EV sales forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2023. The company expects to generate 2021 revenue of $25.3 million on sales of 1,500 vehicles, 2022 revenue of $506 million on sales of 21,500 vehicles and 2023 sales of 74,800 vehicles. Cenntro has excellent visibility into future revenue through a strong backlog of orders. The company plans to scale production in January 2022, through new facilities both in Jacksonville, Florida and Dusseldorf, Germany.