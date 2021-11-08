checkAd

PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance

Autor: PLX AI
08.11.2021, 22:21  |  65   |   |   

(PLX AI) – PayPal Q3 revenue USD 6,180 million vs. estimate USD 6,230 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.72Outlook FY EPS USD 3.62, up from USD 3.49 previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.60, down from USD 4.70 previouslyQ3 adjusted EPS USD …

  • (PLX AI) – PayPal Q3 revenue USD 6,180 million vs. estimate USD 6,230 million.
  • Q3 EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.72
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 3.62, up from USD 3.49 previously
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.60, down from USD 4.70 previously
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.11 vs. estimate USD 1.07
  • TPV of $310 billion, growing 26%, and 24% on an FX-neutral basis (FXN)
  • 13.3 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added; ended the quarter with 416 million active accounts
  • ~55 million NNAs expected to be added in FY’21, including ~3 million active accounts added from the acquisition of Paidy
PayPal Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 240,89$, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance (PLX AI) – PayPal Q3 revenue USD 6,180 million vs. estimate USD 6,230 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.72Outlook FY EPS USD 3.62, up from USD 3.49 previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.60, down from USD 4.70 previouslyQ3 adjusted EPS USD …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Aker Solutions Gets Australia Contract for NOK 200-700 Million
Andritz Gets Order for 50 MW PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler in Japan
AstraZeneca Resumed with Buy at Nordea
RWE Invests in 44 MW French Wind Farm with Nordex Turbines
Spar Nord Price Target Raised to DKK 95 from DKK 91 at Handelsbanken
Fiskars Targets Long-Term Comparable EBIT Margin of About 15%
Alm. Brand Publishes Prospectus for DKK 10.47 Billion Rights Issue
Hochtief to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 318 Million
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
Erste Group 9-Month Net Income EUR 1,451 Million; Sees Loan Growth in Mid-High Single Digits
Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield
Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade
Siemens Gamesa FY Revenue Just Under Consensus; Sees 2-7% Decline Next Year
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23:09 UhrPaypal wächst schwächer - Kooperation mit Amazon
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.11.21PayPal: Super-App, super Aktie?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.11.21Wird PayPal bis 2030 eine 1-Billion-Dollar-Aktie sein?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.11.21Die 2 besten Wachstumsaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.10.21PayPal kauft Pinterest nicht – aber es hätte eine Menge über das Erfolgsmodell von Morgen ausgesagt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.10.21Auch ohne PayPal: Kann Pinterest ein so großes Ökosystem wie Facebook werden?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.10.21PayPal zeigt Pinterest die kalte Schulter
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.10.21Die meistgehandelten Aktien: Smartbroker Most Actives: Pinterest, nein danke! Ist Paypal ein Kauf?
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
26.10.21Pinterest-Aktie wohl doch kein Teil des PayPal-Ökosystems
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.10.215 Aktien, die ich besitze und bei einem Absturz der Börse aufstocken werde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare