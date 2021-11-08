PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance
- (PLX AI) – PayPal Q3 revenue USD 6,180 million vs. estimate USD 6,230 million.
- Q3 EPS USD 0.92 vs. estimate USD 0.72
- Outlook FY EPS USD 3.62, up from USD 3.49 previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.60, down from USD 4.70 previously
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.11 vs. estimate USD 1.07
- TPV of $310 billion, growing 26%, and 24% on an FX-neutral basis (FXN)
- 13.3 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added; ended the quarter with 416 million active accounts
- ~55 million NNAs expected to be added in FY’21, including ~3 million active accounts added from the acquisition of Paidy
